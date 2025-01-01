Heavy Rainstorms Add to Suffering of Displaced Palestinians Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rainstorms have added to the suffering of displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza as Israel continues its deadly military offensive on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) said on Tuesday.

“Displaced people, already living in uninhabitable conditions due to the war, are now battling heavy rainstorms,” UNRWA said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

The UN agency said the rain had flooded more than 100 tents housing displaced civilians and caused severe damage in the southern city of Khan Younis.

“Around 500 families are still living along the Gaza coastline,” it added.

“More and more regular humanitarian aid must come to Gaza to help people stay warm in this winter.”

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed more than 45,500 victims, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)