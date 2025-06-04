Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Civilians Killed, Including Children and Women

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in a new wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medics, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child, in Jabalia and Khan Younis in the northern and southern regions of Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing medical sources, reported that 18 more people were killed and several injured when an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians inside a school in Khan Younis. Several children were among the victims.

Medics confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex, while 12 injured individuals were receiving treatment.

The Israeli army also shelled homes in the Qizan al-Najjar area of southern Khan Younis and northeastern parts of Gaza City. However, no casualties have yet been confirmed in those incidents.

Since October 2023, Israel has launched a relentless military campaign on Gaza, killing over 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children while ignoring widespread international calls for a ceasefire. []

