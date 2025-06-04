SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Civilians Killed, Including Children and Women

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – At least 22 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in a new wave of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to medics, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli shelling claimed the lives of four people, including a child, in Jabalia and Khan Younis in the northern and southern regions of Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing medical sources, reported that 18 more people were killed and several injured when an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians inside a school in Khan Younis. Several children were among the victims.

Medics confirmed that the bodies of 14 victims were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex, while 12 injured individuals were receiving treatment.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Conduct Overnight Raids Across West Bank, Kidnap Palestinians

The Israeli army also shelled homes in the Qizan al-Najjar area of southern Khan Younis and northeastern parts of Gaza City. However, no casualties have yet been confirmed in those incidents.

Since October 2023, Israel has launched a relentless military campaign on Gaza, killing over 54,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children while ignoring widespread international calls for a ceasefire. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

Tagceasefire calls children killed Displaced Palestinians Gaza Gaza City Gaza war humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israeli strikes Jabalia Khan Younis nasser medical complex Netanyahu Palestinian Casualties Qizan al-Najjar school bombing war crimes women victims

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill Dozens of Civilians Killed, Including Children and Women

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • 8 hours ago
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • 22 hours ago
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Rafah as Aid Distribution Turns Deadly

  • 22 hours ago
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza City Municipality Issues Urgent Appeal as Services Near Collapse

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Denies Rejecting US Ceasefire Proposal, Accuses Israel of Undermining Negotiations

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:59 WIB
Rocket Fire from Yemen to Israel (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Missile from Yemen’s Ansarallah Intercepted Near Tel Aviv, Targeted Ben Gurion Airport

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 10:53 WIB
Indonesia

30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Spain Cancels Israeli Missile Deal, Moves to Sever Military Ties with Israel

  • 22 hours ago
Palestine

US-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Accused of Military, Intelligence Ties

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Aid Distribution Mechanism a “Death Trap” for Gaza Civilians: UNRWA

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 21:33 WIB
America

Cambridge University Students Stage Protest Demanding Divestment from Israeli Firms

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 08:13 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • 22 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us