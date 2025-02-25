12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

Tulkarem, MINA – The military aggression of the Zionist Israeli occupation in the Tulkarem refugee camp, northern West Bank, has forced 12,000 Palestinians to flee.

“The occupation authorities still occupy and besiege the Tulkarem camp and evacuate its residents at gunpoint,” Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Israeli forces are still causing chaos in the homes, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp,” he added.

Salama said 40 buildings consisting of 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

Also Read: Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

“The Israeli army burned 10 houses and destroyed nearly 300 shops in the camp,” he added.

The deputy governor said the Israeli attacks in the northern West Bank were aimed at achieving political goals and reshaping the demographic structure in the camp.

The army has been carrying out military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Captives’ Families Accuse Netanyahu of Obtructing Potential Prisoner Deal