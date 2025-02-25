SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Tulkarem, MINA – The military aggression of the Zionist Israeli occupation in the Tulkarem refugee camp, northern West Bank, has forced 12,000 Palestinians to flee.

“The occupation authorities still occupy and besiege the Tulkarem camp and evacuate its residents at gunpoint,” Deputy Governor Faisal Salama said in a statement, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Israeli forces are still causing chaos in the homes, streets, alleys, and all facilities in the camp,” he added.

Salama said 40 buildings consisting of 100 residential apartments were destroyed by Israeli forces in the camp since last month.

Also Read: Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

“The Israeli army burned 10 houses and destroyed nearly 300 shops in the camp,” he added.

The deputy governor said the Israeli attacks in the northern West Bank were aimed at achieving political goals and reshaping the demographic structure in the camp.

The army has been carrying out military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing more than 61 Palestinians and displacing thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Captives’ Families Accuse Netanyahu of Obtructing Potential Prisoner Deal

TagDisplaced Palestinians Israeli aggression Palestinians in Tulkarem Tulkarem zionist israel

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Children Die of Severe Cold in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Despite ICC Arrest Warrant, German Opposition Leader Invites Netanyahu

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

12,000 Palestinians in Tulkarem Forced to Displace Due to Israeli Aggression

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 14:59 WIB
Palestine

Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

  • Thursday, 23 January 2025 - 09:15 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Spain Vows Justice for Israel’s Crimes at ICJ and ICC

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Zionist Israel Humiliated in Gaza War: Prof. Mahmoud Anbar

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 17:54 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Announces  to Investigate Israeli Claim over Bibas Body

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Affirms Ready to Release All Israeli Captives at Once

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Captive Kisses Hamas Fighters’ Foreheads Upon Release

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 08:02 WIB
Tausiyah

Enter Ramadan with a Heart Free of Envy and Hatred: Imaam Yakhsyallah

  • Sunday, 23 February 2025 - 17:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us