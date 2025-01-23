Around 2,000 Palestinian Families Displace from Jenin amid Israeli Offensive

Jenin, MINA – Around 2,000 Palestinian families have been displaced from Jenin refugee camp amid an Israeli occupation military offensive that entered its second day, an official in the occupied West Bank city, according to Anadolu Agency on Wednesday

The families have been dispersed to nearby villages in difficult conditions, lacking basic necessities, said Bashir Matahin, the municipality’s public relations officer.

“A massive evacuation was recorded today before the Israeli army, during the night, prevented residents from leaving and told them to try again on Thursday morning,” he said.

The official noted that the humanitarian conditions of the displaced people were “dire,” with communities in host villages stepping in to provide basic needs “as officials and non-governmental organizations in Jenin city remain restricted from moving.”

Earlier in the day, displaced residents said that the Israeli occupation army isolated the camp, forcing hundreds of people to flee on foot, including the sick and elderly.

Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarar said that the occupation army forcibly evacuated entire neighborhoods inside the camp, warning of the potential for them to be destroyed.

The occupation army continued its blockade and raids on the city and its refugee camps, deploying armored vehicles to the area.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 40 others injured in army attacks, according to the Palestinian Authority.

Tensions have been rising across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 47,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 110,700 since October 7, 2023.​​​​​​​

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 870 Palestinians have been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army gunfire in the West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

