Over 1,000 Palestinian Babies Martyred in Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 2023, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Gaza government media office said 1,091 babies lost their lives during the Israeli attacks, including 238 newborns.

Israel has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,550 people have been killed since then, most of them women and children, and more than 108,300 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a suffocating blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its entire population on the brink of starvation.

Local health authorities said Monday that at least seven people, including six infants, had died from the cold due to the winter amid Israel’s blockade of the enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)