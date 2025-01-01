Select Language

Latest
-417 min. agoFirst Day of 2025, Israeli Attacks Kill 17 more Gazans
-400 min. agoOver 1,000 Palestinian Babies Martyred in Israeli Aggression in Gaza
-205 min. agoOn New Year's Day, Hundreds of Thousands Rally in Istanbul in Support of Palestine
-191 min. agoOver 1,500 Tents of Refugee Camp amid Heavy Rain in Gaza
16 min. agoAbu Safiya’s Son Calls on World to Take Immediate Action to Free His Father
Slideshow

Over 1,000 Palestinian Babies Martyred in Israeli Aggression in Gaza

WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
WHO: 12,000 Patients in Gaza in Urgent Need of Medical Evacuation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 2023, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Gaza government media office said 1,091 babies lost their lives during the Israeli attacks, including 238 newborns.

Israel has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,550 people have been killed since then, most of them women and children, and more than 108,300 others have been injured, according to local health authorities.

Tel Aviv has also imposed a suffocating blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its entire population on the brink of starvation.

Local health authorities said Monday that at least seven people, including six infants, had died from the cold due to the winter amid Israel’s blockade of the enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news