Gaza Babies Freeze to Death Due to Cold Weather and Lack of Shelter: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that babies in the Gaza Strip are freezing to death due to cold weather and lack of shelter.

“In the meantime, blankets, mattresses and other winter supplies have been stuck in the territory for months awaiting approval to enter Gaza,” Lazzarini added in a post on X as quoted by Wafa.

He called for the immediate distribution of much-needed basic supplies, including for winter, and reiterated the call for an immediate ceasefire.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,400 people, mostly women and children, since October 7 last year despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory’s 2.3 million population on the verge of famine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)