Four Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – At least four Palestinians were martyred and several others injured this evening in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, according to local sources.

According to Wafa, Israeli warplanes targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family behind the Abu Matar Mosque, situated southwest of Khan Younis. The attack resulted in the deaths of four civilians, including a child, and left several others wounded.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has resulted in at least 44,330 documented Palestinian fatalities, with more than 104,933 others injured.

Thousands of victims are afraid to remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to continued Israeli attacks.

Israel’s genocidal attacks persist unabated despite calls from the UN Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent genocide and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

