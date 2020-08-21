Fire Balloons Burn 41 Israeli Territories on the Outskirts of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Young Gaza revolutionaries challenged the Israeli occupation’s threat and launched dozens of fire balloons, causing fires in 41 Israeli territories on the outskirts of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Youth revolutionaries started using these balloons in May 2018, as a tool to accompany the return marches, which began in March 2018, to resist and protest Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The launch of these fire balloons was briefly stopped at the end of March 2019, with the achievement of a humanitarian agreement mediated by Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar in easing the blockade on the Gaza Strip, with compensation for stopping the means of violence.

In addition, on August 10, the youth in the Gaza Strip back to launched fire balloons into territory occupied by the Israeli occupation since 1948, in protest against the Israeli occupation’s refusal to lift the blockade and new collective punitive measures imposed by the Israeli occupation on Gaza.

As a effect of the Israeli blockade that was imposed for nearly 14 years, more than two million Palestinians living in Gaza are suffering from being unable to travel outside the Gaza Strip.

According to official Palestinian statistics, this blockade also led to a deterioration in the economic and living conditions of the population, leading to an increase in poverty and unemployment indicators to 52 percent and 50 percent, respectively. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)