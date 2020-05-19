Face Pandemic, Charities Conduct Al-Aqsa Convoy

Jerusalem, MINA – Do not stop doing compensation as in previous years, especially opening together at Masjidil Aqsa during the pandemic, the charity in Palestine carried out the “Goodness Caravan” initiative in the form of distributing open packages together to homes of people in need.

Al-Aqsa Association, which is affiliated with the Southern Islamic Movement in the occupied territories of Israel, focused its activities in the city of Silwan and explored its alleys.

They also distributed gifts to the children in cooperation with Shababak community groups.

Project Manager Muhammad Nawfal conveyed to Al Jazeera on Monday his agency usually like last year coordinated 1,200 buses for pilgrims to go to Al-Aqsa for taraweeh prayers.

“This year we cannot run any buses to transport people to Al-Aqsa, because the Mosque is closed to prevent coronavirus. We replaced it by decorating relief trucks with Ramadan decorations, “Nawfal said.

According to him, this method is expected to get the people of Jerusalem out of the burden and pressure of quarantine in the region.

“Domestic donors left their donations in a convoy of happiness for 1,000 food baskets for poor families in the city of Kafr Qasim,” he said.

Nawfal also said in order to foster excitement among children, he divided the prizes in the form of drawing books, colored pencils, playing instruments, and stories about Al-Aqsa.

Their work is not so easy to do, because it has to pass several Israeli police checkpoints, which often hamper up to four hours of convoy travel.

Several other colleagues, such as Dawood Totah and Izzat Al-Natsheh, members of the Shabab clown club, accompanied the convoy while distributing aid with hilarious attractions on the field while maintaining a safe distance,

They let the locals watch from the roofs and windows of their houses.

The association has distributed 50,000 food packages to break the fast for residents in the Old City neighborhoods of Jerusalem, Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah.

“We are also very touched, being able to distribute 300 orphans’ compensation packages, in the form of clothes for Eid and toys,” Nawfal added.

The artist team held entertainment shows through live broadcasts on the association’s Facebook page, so that the children could still celebrate at their respective homes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)