Explosion Occurs at Military Installation in Zarqa City, Jordan

Amman, MINA – The State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said there was an explosion at a military warehouse on the outskirts of Zarqa, Jordan, which was caused by an electrical short circuit on Friday morning.

The installation is a repository for mortar bombs belonging to the armed forces, which is already unemployed.

The Army said that the explosion occurred at one of the ammunition depots that were being dismantled and claimed there were no casualties, thus Arab News reported.

The installation is located far from civilian areas and reported that an explosion is heard 30 km away.

The firefighting team is trying to extinguish the fire and the Jordanian army had closed the area where the explosion occurred.

A committee has been formed to find the cause of the explosion.

The army has also asked citizens to avoid circulating false information, and the matter of further details will be announced later. (T/RE1)

