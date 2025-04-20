SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearly 140,000 Israelis Sign Petitions Demanding Captives’ Release Even if War Halts

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

4 Views

Demonstrators stand a minute of silence for three Israeli soldiers killed earlier in a shooting near the border with Egypt, during a rally protesting the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on June 3, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Tel Aviv, MINA – As of Saturday, nearly 140,000 Israelis have signed petitions calling for the return of captives from Gaza, even if it means stopping the ongoing war, Middle East Monitor reported.

The growing campaign, organized through the website Restored Israel, highlights increasing public dissatisfaction with the government’s military approach and its inability to bring the captives home.

Over the past 24 hours alone, more than 10,000 new signatures were added, bringing the total to 138,434, up from 128,114 on Friday. The number continues to climb as support for the initiative spreads across various sectors of Israeli society.

The platform reports that the number of active petitions has increased from 47 on Friday to 50 by Saturday. Notably, 21 of these were launched by former or reserve members of the Israeli military, a sign of shifting sentiments within defense circles.

Also Read: Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

This surge in support comes despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings against military personnel speaking out or aligning with movements opposing the war.

Nevertheless, 11,179 current or former military members have joined the 127,255 civilians in signing the petitions.

Among the civilian signatories are 73,599 Israeli citizens, 1,500 parents of active-duty soldiers, and 1,300 relatives of fallen soldiers, signaling a deep emotional and personal investment in the movement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

TagCaptives civilians conflict Gaza government strategy hostage crisis Israel Israeli society Military Netanyahu petition public pressure Restored Israel soldiers. war

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

none

Nearly 140,000 Israelis Sign Petitions Demanding Captives’ Release Even if War Halts

  • 1 hour ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

At Least 49 Palestinians Martyred by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza, Including Entire Families

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 10:55 WIB
America

US Legal Action Sought Against Israeli Soldier Accused of War Crimes in Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 08:07 WIB
Hamas Snipers (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Intensifies Attacks on Israeli Forces in Southern Gaza

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Completes Siege of Rafah

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • Saturday, 12 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
none

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 51,000 as Israel Kills 25 Civilians 

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 22:55 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Launches Free Drinking Water Refill Stations to Promote Sustainable Living

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:58 WIB
Israelis Protest in Tel Aviv to Demand Agreement with Palestinian to Release Captives (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 120,000 Israelis Sign Petitions to End Gaza War

  • Thursday, 17 April 2025 - 22:30 WIB
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
none

Israel Reaffirms Total Blockade on Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Global Outcry

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 11:13 WIB
Articles

Jewish Hostility Extends to All of Mankind

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:26 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Renewed Aggression on Gaza Enters 32nd Day, Killing Civilians

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 21:11 WIB
Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza. (Photo: via Anas al-Sharif X page)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens, Including Children in Gaza

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 08:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us