Nearly 140,000 Israelis Sign Petitions Demanding Captives’ Release Even if War Halts

Tel Aviv, MINA – As of Saturday, nearly 140,000 Israelis have signed petitions calling for the return of captives from Gaza, even if it means stopping the ongoing war, Middle East Monitor reported.

The growing campaign, organized through the website Restored Israel, highlights increasing public dissatisfaction with the government’s military approach and its inability to bring the captives home.

Over the past 24 hours alone, more than 10,000 new signatures were added, bringing the total to 138,434, up from 128,114 on Friday. The number continues to climb as support for the initiative spreads across various sectors of Israeli society.

The platform reports that the number of active petitions has increased from 47 on Friday to 50 by Saturday. Notably, 21 of these were launched by former or reserve members of the Israeli military, a sign of shifting sentiments within defense circles.

This surge in support comes despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings against military personnel speaking out or aligning with movements opposing the war.

Nevertheless, 11,179 current or former military members have joined the 127,255 civilians in signing the petitions.

Among the civilian signatories are 73,599 Israeli citizens, 1,500 parents of active-duty soldiers, and 1,300 relatives of fallen soldiers, signaling a deep emotional and personal investment in the movement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

