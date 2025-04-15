SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

6,500 Israeli Academics, Parents Call for Ending Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took part in an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv. (Photo: video grab)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Over 6,500 Israeli academics and teachers, along with around 1,000 parents, have signed petitions urging the Israeli government to prioritize the return of hostages held in Gaza—even if it requires ending the war against Palestinians, Middle East Monitor reported.

Israeli daily Haaretz reported that 3,500 academics backed an earlier letter from Israeli Air Force reservists demanding the return of captives and an immediate halt to the war.

“This war mainly serves political and personal interests. Continuing it will lead to more deaths and weaken reserve forces,” the petition read. It emphasized that only a negotiated solution could ensure the safe return of hostages.

A similar appeal was made by over 3,000 teachers, who clarified that their stance was not a refusal to serve, but a “plea to save lives.” Nearly 1,000 parents also issued a joint letter expressing concern for their children’s future, rejecting the notion that all civilians in Gaza are combatants and warning against moral apathy.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Close Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslims for Passover Celebrations

Prominent figures such as former Prime Minister Ehud Barak and ex-Chief of Staff Dan Halutz also supported the cause, joining 1,525 Armoured Corps troops who demanded an end to the war.

More than 1,600 veterans of the Paratroopers and Infantry Brigades and 170 Talpiot military intelligence program alumni echoed this sentiment, stating that rescuing hostages is a “fundamental moral duty.”

These growing calls within Israel’s military and academic communities challenge the current government narrative.

Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt to frame the movement as a refusal to serve, many signatories emphasized their commitment to service while condemning the war’s political motivations. Since October 2023, about 360,000 reservists have been deployed in the ongoing conflict. []

Also Read: Hamas Offers to Release All Israeli Captives in Exchange for Ceasefire, Israeli Withdrawal

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagacademics Air Force ceasefire Education Gaza hostages Israel Israeli society Military moral duty Netanyahu Parents petitions political pressure protest reservists soldiers. teachers war

