Escalation of Occupation Attacks on Al-Aqsa Needs Immediate Action

Amman, MINA – Ulama, scholars, and politicians remind that the escalation of the occupation attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque requires immediate action to deal with it from all countries and Muslims.

“The role of states and Muslims around the world is highly anticipated in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque, and it needs seriousness in the current stage it is going through,” they said in a webinar organized by the Islamic Action Front Party in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

In the webinar themed “The Role of the Nation in Defending the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, highlighted the important role of the state in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Al-Aqsa is a trust for everyone, not just Palestinians,” he said.

He called for the dissemination of narratives in multiple languages ​​to refute the Zionist lies about the Al-Aqsa Mosque issue.

On the same occasion, the Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Ali Al-Qarradaghi, said, “The promise of deliverance from Allah must be true.”

He reminded how Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi during his lifetime could liberate Al-Aqsa by uniting the nations.

Al-Qarradaghi said the International Union of Muslim Scholars, which includes tens of thousands of scholars, was formed to “contribute to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque with all we have.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)