Erdogan Warns Israel of ‘Heavy Price’ for Alleged Plot to Assassinate Hamas Members Abroad

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Tel Aviv of a “heavy price” amid reports of an Israeli plot to assassinate Hamas members living outside Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

“If they dare to take such a step against Türkiye and Turkish people, they will be doomed to pay a price which they cannot recover from,” Erdogan told journalists Tuesday on his return flight from a two-day Qatar trip when he was asked about a Wall Street Journal article which claimed that Israel plans to kill Hamas members living outside Palestine.

“Those who attempt such a thing should not forget that the consequences can be extremely serious. No one is unaware of Türkiye’s progress in both intelligence and security fields worldwide. Additionally, we are not a newly established state,” he stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

