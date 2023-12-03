Erdogan Firmly Refuses to Label Hamas as a Terror Group

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his stance, refusing to label the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, as a terror group.

“I remain in my position. No matter what anyone says, I can never accept Hamas as a terror group,” Erdogan said while speaking to journalists aboard. the presidential plane returning from Dubai, where he attended the COP28 climate summit, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

Erdogan emphasized that Türkiye’s approach is centered on seeking opportunities for permanent peace in the region.

“We have reached a common ground with our interlocutors that the Gaza (issue) cannot be debated if there is no two-state solution,” he said.

“If we prioritize a two-state solution, Gaza’s (problems) and threats will disappear. The exclusion of Hamas is not a realistic scenario,” Erdogan added.

The Israeli army again bombed the Gaza Strip on Friday morning after declaring the end of a seven-day humanitarian pause.

At least 178 Palestinians were martyred and 589 injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The humanitarian pause began on November 24 as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage exchanges and aid deliveries.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been martyred in Israeli attacks since October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)