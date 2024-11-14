Erdogan Announces Turkiye Severed All Ties with Israel

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara has severed all ties with Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

“As a nation and government of the Turkish Republic, we have decided to cut diplomatic ties with Israel, and we currently have no relations with them,” Erdogan said.

He added that Ankara would not pursue any steps or measures to revive or advance cooperation with Israel in the future.

Erdogan made the remarks yesterday while returning from Saudi Arabia, where he attended the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

“We have extended our hand towards Syria for normalisation, and we believe this will open doors to peace and stability in Syrian territories,” Erdogan said.

He underscored that “the unity of Syrian territory is not under threat from Syrians residing in various countries, and [Syrian President] Al-Assad must recognise this and take necessary steps to establish a new climate in his nation.”

Erdogan also noted that “Israel’s threats to its neighbours, including Syria, are not mere imagination.”

Addressing the fight against terrorism, Erdogan remarked: “There are areas along our borders held by terrorists, and full security cannot be achieved without clearing them and eradicating the roots of terrorism.”

He concluded, “Cross-border operations for our country’s security remain on our agenda, and we are prepared to initiate them at any time if we feel threatened.” (T/RE1/P2)

