Erdogan Reiterates Call for UN Arms Embargo on Israel

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said an UN arms embargo on Israel would be an effective measure to stop it.

Erdogan said that Türkiye would continue to advocate for such a step on every platform.

He warned that each day without a cease-fire brings the region closer to a wider war. He accused Israel of seeking provocations to spread the conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan received foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia in Istanbul as part of the 3rd meeting of South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform.

During the meeting at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, Erdogan stressed Türkiye’s commitment to the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, aimed at resolving regional issues through dialogue.

During the meeting, the permanent peace process in the South Caucasus and regional and global issues were discussed.

He expressed satisfaction with the region’s progress towards lasting peace and pledged continued support for peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“The transformation of the South Caucasus towards lasting peace is encouraging,” Erdogan said. He added that institutionalizing the platform would enhance its effectiveness as a dialogue mechanism.

The meeting, part of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)