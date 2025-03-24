SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Protesters shout slogans and wave Turkish national flags in front of the Dutch consulate in Istanbul.

Istanbul, MINA – Hundreds of people have been reported arrested across various regions in Turkey during massive protests against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Imamoglu, a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained on charges of corruption and alleged links to terrorism activities.

The incident sparked waves of demonstrations in Istanbul and other major cities, with his supporters viewing the detention as a political move aimed at silencing opposition. Al Jazeera reported on the developments.

Ekrem Imamoglu, from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has become a prominent opposition figure since his victory in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election. His victory was seen as a major blow to Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had dominated Istanbul’s politics for over two decades.

Also Read: Tragic Cargo Plane Crash Near Mogadishu Claims Five Lives

The charges of corruption and alleged terrorist links against Imamoglu relate to accusations of misusing public funds during his tenure.

However, Imamoglu’s supporters have strongly denied the charges, describing them as politically motivated criminalization aimed at obstructing his bid in the upcoming presidential election.

Protests erupted immediately after the news of Imamoglu’s detention spread. Thousands of his supporters took to the streets in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, holding banners reading “Justice for Imamoglu” and chanting slogans against the government. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Protest Outside Israeli Embassy in London Against Gaza Assault

TagAKP CHP corruption charges Ekrem Imamoglu Istanbul election Istanbul Mayor Justice for Imamoglu mass arrests political opposition Recep Tayyip Erdogan terrorism charges Turkey news. Turkey protests Turkish politics

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

  • 5 hours ago
International

Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Resumes

  • Tuesday, 11 February 2025 - 15:11 WIB
International

Erdogan Reiterates Call for UN Arms Embargo on Israel

  • Saturday, 19 October 2024 - 12:47 WIB
America

Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Sanctions on Israel

  • Saturday, 13 July 2024 - 17:14 WIB
International

Erdogan Urges Muslim World to Act Unity to Halt Israel’s Attack on Gaza

  • Friday, 3 May 2024 - 14:34 WIB
Europe

Erdogan Wins Election According to Supreme Election Council

  • Monday, 29 May 2023 - 09:23 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Muslim Community Plays Key Role in Energy Transition, Experts Say

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
International

Arab Foreign Ministers Meet in Doha to Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

  • Thursday, 13 March 2025 - 17:01 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Victims’ Israel New Attacks on Gaza Rushed to Indonesian Hospital

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 22:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Recent Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 89 Women, 174 Children

  • Wednesday, 19 March 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Limited Ground Operation in Gaza as Airstrikes Continue

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 08:02 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us