Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Resumes

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Tel Aviv, MINA – The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed on Monday after being postponed for two weeks following his visit to the United States.  

At the beginning of the hearing at the Tel Aviv District Court, Netanyahu told the judge, “Politically, I feel great; I made a historic visit, and I am quite satisfied. Medically, it was a tough and exhausting week; I am now on antibiotics,” as reported by Israel’s Channel 12.  

Netanyahu has appeared in court eight times since December 10, 2024. The trial was previously delayed in December due to a prostate surgery, according to Anadolu Agency.  

Netanyahu faces three corruption cases filed in 2019: Case 1,000, Case 2,000, and Case 4,000, with charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. However, he has denied all allegations, calling them “false accusations.”  

Netanyahu’s trial, which began on May 24, 2020, marks the first time in Israel’s history that a sitting prime minister has stood trial as a criminal defendant. Under Israeli law, a prime minister is not required to resign unless convicted by the Supreme Court, a process that could take months.  

In addition to the corruption charges, Netanyahu also faces allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over atrocities in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 48,200 people, mostly women and children.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcorruption charges Israeli government Israeli politics Netanyahu corruption trial Netanyahu legal issues

Login/Register

