Erdogan: Legalization of Israeli Occupation Insult in Salahuddin Al-Ayyubi

Ankara, MINA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “Anyone who legalizes the Israeli occupation, agrees with the plan to annex it to Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories, and does not recognize the rights of our Palestinian brothers, is insulting Salahuddin al-Ayyubi.”

It was delivered in a letter to the “Salahuddin al-Ayyubi Symposium” in the capital, Ankara. Wakalah Quds reported on Saturday.

Erdogan described Salahuddin as a leader who loves Jerusalem and his position is highly respected not only in the hearts of Muslims, but even among his enemies.

“The greatest belief that Salahuddin has left for us is Jerusalem, the second goal of Muslims, after liberation from the Crusaders and the creation of peace in it,” he said.

Erdogan pointed out that support for Jerusalem, its respect and jealousy, is the duty of every Muslim.

He stressed the importance of holding seminars on behalf of Salahuddin in Jerusalem, at a time when there were many steps of normalization with Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)