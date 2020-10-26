Erdogan Advises Macron to Carry Out Mental Check

Kayseri, MINA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday advised French President Emanuel Macron to carry out a mental examination regarding his recent statements about Islam.

“What can we say about a head of state who behaves like this to the millions of followers of different religions in his country. First, (Macron needs) a mental examination, ”Erdogan said while speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK) in the central province of Kayserin, as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Erdogan’s remarks came after Macron accused Muslims of “separatism” and described Islam as “a religion in crisis around the world.”

Erdogan said European fascism had entered a new phase with attacks on Muslim rights, referring to the recent police raid on a mosque in the German capital.

He also warned that Europe was preparing for its own end amid growing Islamophobia.

“Europe is preparing for its own end under the guise of fighting Muslims,” ​​Erdogan said.

“If they don’t recover from this disease as quickly as possible, it will destroy all of Europe from within,” Erdogan added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)