Egyptian President Set to Visit Qatar this Week

Doha, MINA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is set to visit Qatar this week, a high-level source told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

“He will meet during his two-day visit with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for talks on bilateral ties and a number of regional and international issues,” the source said.

The visit will be the first by Al-Sisi to Qatar since he came to power in 2014.

In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo where he held talks with Al-Sisi on promoting relations between Egypt and Qatar.

There was no confirmation of the visit yet by Egyptian or Qatari authorities.

Egypt and Qatar restored diplomatic ties in January 2021 following the signing of a reconciliation agreement in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, which brought down the curtain on the Gulf crisis that broke out in the 2017 summer.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)