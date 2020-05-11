Select Language

Palestine

Egypt to Open Rafah Crossing for Three Days

Cairo, MINA – Egyptian authorities will open the Rafah border for three days to allow Palestinians stranded in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian embassy in Cairo said in a statement that it was told by the Egyptian government that the crossing would be open for three days starting Tuesday, thus quoted from Palinfo reported on Sunday.

Salama Ma’rouf, Head of the Gaza Government Office, said 1,000-1,500 Palestinians are expected to return to the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

Previously, the Rafah Border had been closed since mid-March as part of measures to prevent the spread of the corona virus in the besieged Gaza Strip. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

