At Least 13 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Fire While Waiting for Aid in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 13 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded on Sunday after Israeli forces opened fire on crowds waiting for humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip, according to local media reports.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that three civilians lost their lives when Israeli forces fired at Palestinians near an Israeli aid distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza. Additionally, two others were killed and dozens injured by Israeli gunfire near another aid distribution point in the southern city of Rafah.

In a separate incident, several people sustained injuries in Khan Younis, also in southern Gaza, after Israeli attacks targeted civilians gathering for aid. In northern Gaza, seven civilians were reportedly killed in Israeli airstrikes on roads commonly used by aid trucks in Al-Sudaniya and Beit Lahia, according to medical sources cited by Anadolu Agency.

An Israeli artillery strike also hit a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one young Palestinian and injuring others.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike on Residential Building in Central Gaza Kills Eleven, Including Children

Since March 2, Israel has imposed a blockade on humanitarian, food, and medical supplies into Gaza, worsening the ongoing famine and pushing the health care system to the brink of collapse.

The Israeli military has continued its offensive in Gaza despite growing international demands for a ceasefire. Since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023, nearly 55,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Seizes 800 Dunums of Palestinian Land Near Illegal Outpost