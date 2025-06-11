SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Israeli Aid distributions become dead trap (Photo: Anadolu Anjansi)

Gaza City, MINA – The Israeli military killed 20 Palestinians on Wednesday as they attempted to reach an Israeli-supported aid distribution point in central Gaza, according to medical sources cited by the Palestinian news agency Wafa. The incident occurred in the Netzarim Corridor, where dozens were also injured.

Since the Israeli aid mechanism was launched on May 27, over 160 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access food and supplies, Gaza’s media office reported. The controversial aid initiative has faced widespread international criticism, including from the United Nations.

In a separate attack, four more Palestinians were killed by an Israeli drone strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has claimed nearly 55,000 Palestinian lives, the majority being women and children. []

Also Read: Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured During Israeli Raid in Nablus

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

