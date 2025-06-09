SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Thousands Join Global March to Gaza, Head Towards Rafah Crossing

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Palestinians holding flags march during the 47th anniversary of Land Day in Gaza City, Gaza on March 29, 2023. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

Gaza, MINA – A large-scale international solidarity march toward the Gaza Strip began on Monday, aiming to break the longstanding Israeli siege and demand an end to the ongoing genocide against Palestinians since October 7, 2023, Palestine Information Center reported.

Participants from 32 countries have joined the initiative, known as the “Global March to Gaza,” seeking to deliver humanitarian aid and show global support for the Palestinian people. The convoys will converge in Cairo this Thursday before proceeding to Arish in northeastern Egypt, and finally marching on foot to the Rafah border crossing, where protest camps are expected.

The initiative is spearheaded by a coalition with representation across Europe, the Americas, and countries in the Arab and Asian world, showcasing rising international backing for the Palestinian cause.

Leading the effort is Algeria’s “Caravan of Steadfastness,” which departed from Algiers on Sunday, passing through Tunisia, Libya, and Egypt on its way to Rafah. Yahia Sarri, head of the Algerian Initiative for Supporting Palestine and Aiding Gaza, stated that the convoy stands for global humanitarian solidarity and opposes the ongoing siege and aggression.

From Morocco, Abdelhafid El Sriti, coordinator of the “National Working Group for Palestine,” confirmed that Moroccan participants would fly to Egypt before continuing by land to Rafah. He emphasized the urgency of ending the blockade and called on the international community to halt what he described as genocide committed with U.S.-supplied weapons.

The march follows a weekend incident in which the Israeli military seized the aid ship Madleen, detaining international activists including Greta Thunberg and Irish actor Liam Cunningham. The ship was en route to Gaza to challenge the blockade.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with more than 181,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, most of them women and children. Around 1.5 million people are now homeless amid widespread famine and destruction. Despite calls from international bodies, including the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its siege and military operations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

