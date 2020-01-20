dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, Founder of MER-C, A Penetrator Conflict Areas

Jakarta, MINA – The founder of humanitarian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), dr. Joserizal Jurnalis was passed away on Monday at Harapan Kita Hospital, Jakarta at the age of 56 years.

dr. Joserizal Jurnalis, Sp.OT was an alumnus of the University of Indonesia in 1988. He then deepened his medical science by receiving an Orthopedic and Traumatology Specialist education at the same university. He won the Sp.OT degree in 1999.

The man born in Padang, West Sumatra on May 11, 1963 was known as a humanitarian fighter. On August 14, 1999, Joserizal founded MER-C. The establishment of MER-C stems from the fire of humanitarian conflict that plagued Ambon, Maluku at that time.

The University of Indonesia students who wre members of the University of Indonesia Student Medical Team (TMM-UI) sent to Ambon in April 1999. Joserizal was one of the dispatched teams.

There, they saw an imbalance in medical services. There were those who get logistical support and medical services properly, but there were those who don’t get it.

Through its mission, MER-C wants to broadcast throughout the world the values ​​of Islam and humanity. Joserizal assessed that help was given based on urgency regardless of religious, ethnic and political background.

From the phenomenon, Joserizal and his friends founded MER-C which operates in the field of medical emergencies and has a nature of trust, professional, neutral, independent, voluntary, and high mobility.

MER-C’s operation is not only domestically but also help humanitarian assistance to several conflict countries, starting from Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Palestine.

In it’s official website, MER-C has sent more than 124 humanitarian missions to various regions in the country including two missions to Afghanistan, one mission to Iraq, one mission to Iran (under the auspices of the Indonesian Ministry of Health), one mission to Thailand, two missions to Pakistan Kashmir, one mission to South Lebanon, one mission to Sudan, one mission to Somalia, one missions to Palestine (during Israeli military aggression to the Gaza Strip) and five missions to Palestine related to the construction of the Indonesian Hospital.

Joserizal is often intervened directly to be a medical volunteer in these conflict areas.

It was not only focus on foreign and domestic disasters but also humanitarian disasters caused by political activities did not escape the attention of Joserizal.

Joserizal breathed his last on Monday January 20. he will be buried in TPU Pondok Rangon, East Jakarta on afternoon.

“Please forgive all his mistakes. Thank you for all the prayers and attention from relatives, friends, relations, brothers and sisters in arms during his illness until the end of his life,” wrote the official page of mer-c.org on Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Source: CNNIndonesia