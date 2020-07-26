Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Anti-Settlement Protests

West Bank, MINA – Dozens of Palestinians were injured by Israeli Forces (IOF) during an anti-settlement protest in the West Bank on Friday afternoon.

Activist Murad Shtewi, as quoted by Palinfo, said a number of Palestinians were injured after IOF put out a weekly demonstration in the village of Kafr Qaddum near Qalqilya with rubber-coated metal bullets, stun grenades and tear gas canisters.

“Other clashes also broke out at the northern entrance to Qalqilya City, several cases were reported,” the report said.

Local sources said a group of Palestinian youths burned tires and used them to block the main road near the northern entrance.

“IOF showered the demonstrators with rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters, and chased young people in the immediate neighborhood,” the report said.

Besides in the village of Kafr Qaddum, protests were also carried out in the Ramallah district, confrontations raging at the entrance of Al-Bireh between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

Meanwhile in Salfit, IOF violently put out the weekly anti-settlement action in the village of Kifl Hares and prevented the demonstrators from praying Friday on Palestinian land threatened with confiscation.

In the weekly action, a number of Palestinians suffered minor injuries from being hit by metal bullets, grenades and tear gas directed at the participants. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)