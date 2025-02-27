Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Released by Israel Arrive in the West Bank

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian detainees released from Israel’s Ofer Prison arrived in the city of Ramallah, West Bank, on Thursday morning.

Anadolu Agency reported that a bus carrying dozens of released Palestinian detainees, accompanied by a team from the International Red Cross, arrived at the Cultural Palace in the West Bank.

The arrival of the bus was greeted with cheers and joyful songs from the crowd that had gathered.

As the detainees began to exit the bus, their families welcomed them with emotional hugs, in a scene filled with tears mixed with happiness.

Hamas Prisoner Information Office from the Palestinian group stated that 43 detainees were expected to be released to the West Bank, including the occupied Jerusalem, from a total of 620 detainees released.

This release is part of the delayed seventh wave of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Some of the released detainees showed signs of exhaustion and were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

Laila Ghannam, Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, stated during the reception of the detainees that Israeli soldiers had released them while wearing clothing with racist and inciting slogans, but the detainees were provided with alternative clothing.

She added that the detainees reported suffering from skin diseases, and some requested medical examinations.

Released detainee Saeed Diab, from the city of Qalqilya, stated in a television interview that he had been sentenced to 27 years in prison, of which he served 18 years.

Describing his emotions, Diab said, “It feels as though I have returned from death to life once again.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

