SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Released by Israel Arrive in the West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian detainees released from Israel’s Ofer Prison arrived in the city of Ramallah, West Bank, on Thursday morning.

Anadolu Agency reported that a bus carrying dozens of released Palestinian detainees, accompanied by a team from the International Red Cross, arrived at the Cultural Palace in the West Bank.

The arrival of the bus was greeted with cheers and joyful songs from the crowd that had gathered.

As the detainees began to exit the bus, their families welcomed them with emotional hugs, in a scene filled with tears mixed with happiness.

Also Read: Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

Hamas Prisoner Information Office from the Palestinian group stated that 43 detainees were expected to be released to the West Bank, including the occupied Jerusalem, from a total of 620 detainees released.

This release is part of the delayed seventh wave of a prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Some of the released detainees showed signs of exhaustion and were transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

Laila Ghannam, Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, stated during the reception of the detainees that Israeli soldiers had released them while wearing clothing with racist and inciting slogans, but the detainees were provided with alternative clothing.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Four Israeli Hostage Corpses from Gaza

She added that the detainees reported suffering from skin diseases, and some requested medical examinations.

Released detainee Saeed Diab, from the city of Qalqilya, stated in a television interview that he had been sentenced to 27 years in prison, of which he served 18 years.

Describing his emotions, Diab said, “It feels as though I have returned from death to life once again.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Freed Israeli Captive Blames Netanyahu For Bombing Hostages in Gaza

TagPalestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israel Frees Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Four Israeli Hostage Corpses from Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Dozens of Palestinian Prisoners Released by Israel Arrive in the West Bank

  • 5 hours ago
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Bodies of Four Israeli Captives on Thursday

  • 22 hours ago
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas, Israel Reach Agreement to Resolve Delay of Palestinian Prisoner Releases

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Netanyahu Internasional Sabotaging Gaza Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 07:32 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas, Israel Reach Agreement to Resolve Delay of Palestinian Prisoner Releases

  • Wednesday, 26 February 2025 - 14:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Calls for Strengthened Oversight of International Aid

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
Indonesia

Quran and Islamic Classical Text Reading Course Launched for Ramadan 1446 H

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us