Don Not Call It War, It is a Genocide: UN Rapporteur

Gaza, MINA – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese, said on Tuesday “what’s happening in Gaza of systematic starvation and deliberate destruction is not a war, but a genocide.”

Albanese shared a UN report on her X account stating that last month Israel allowed only 30 aid trucks per day to enter the Gaza Strip, Palinfo reports.

She pointed out that “there are many ways in which Israel is destroying the Palestinians in Gaza. Creating unsustainable and inhumane conditions of life is the most complex and cruel.”

“Don’t call it war. It’s genocide. The intent to destroy is evident. the complicity of other states is unequivocal,” Albanese said.

On Monday, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that Israel had reduced the number of aid trucks allowed into the Gaza Strip to only 30 trucks per day during last October. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)