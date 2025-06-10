SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Greta Thunberg Deported by Israel After Intercepted Gaza Aid Mission

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel occupation announced on Tuesday that it has deported Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was detained aboard an aid ship attempting to reach the besieged Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The vessel, Madleen, which sailed under a British flag, was intercepted by Israeli forces early Monday and towed to the port city of Ashdod.

The ship carried 12 foreign activists and a shipment of humanitarian aid meant to break the Israeli-imposed blockade on Gaza. Among those onboard was Thunberg, known for her global climate activism and increasing involvement in human rights causes.

Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France),” stated the Israeli Foreign Ministry via its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Also Read: Pep Guardiola Voices Solidarity with Gaza During Honorary Ceremony

The Israeli human rights group Adalah reported that while some activists agreed to be deported, eight others refused to sign deportation papers and have been sent to a detention center.

The Gaza blockade, imposed by Israel since 2007 and tightened further in recent months, has led to severe humanitarian conditions. Since October 2023, nearly 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have reportedly been killed in ongoing Israeli military operations. Aid groups have warned of an imminent famine, as all border crossings into Gaza remain closed to humanitarian assistance since early March. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Calls for Troop Deployment Amid Immigration Unrest in Los Angeles

