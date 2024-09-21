Death Toll of Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Surges to 31

Beirut, MINA – The death toll from Friday’s Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb has climbed to 31, the Lebanese health minister said on Saturday.

“Lebanon is witnessing a war crime, as was evident in the Israeli raid on the southern suburb,” Firas Al-Abiad said in a news conference, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

He confirmed that among the victims were seven women, three children aged four, six, and 10, and three Syrian nationals.

Al-Abiad said that there are a significant number of unidentified body parts at the scene, complicating the identification of some victims.

“The war on Lebanon continues, and we are preparing to confront its repercussions,” the minister added.

The health minister reported that 68 individuals injured in the attack were transferred to 12 hospitals across Beirut. Of these, 53 have since been discharged, while 15 remain under medical care, including two individuals in critical condition.

The Israeli army said Friday it assassinated Hezbollah’s top military commander Ibrahim Aqil, along with senior commanders from the group’s elite Radwan Force during its airstrike on the southern suburb.

The strike marks the third attack by Israel on the southern suburb since an ongoing wave of hostilities began nearly a year ago.

The airstrike occurred amid a new wave of Israeli escalation in Lebanon, with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing Thursday that the conflict with Hezbollah has entered “a new phase. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)