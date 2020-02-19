Death Toll of Coronavirus Rises to 2,000 People

Wuhan, MINA – The death toll of coronavirus or Covid-19 infection worldwide until Wednesday, February 19 reaches to 2,005 people.

Most of the victims were Chinese, especially in Wuhan, Hubei Province, which was the center of the coronavirus spread. Thus quoted from CNNIndonesia.

As many as 2,000 people died in China, and five others in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines ,and France.

The Hubei Province Health Service said more than 132 of their citizens died from the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The health department reported 1,693 new cases. It makes the total number of corona virus cases in mainland China exceed 74,000. Whereas worldwide, the coronavirus infects 75,121 people.

Coronavirus began to spread since the end of 2019 in Wuhan City. It is suspected that the virus originated from animals and then transmitted to humans.

The virus then spread throughout the country and even across countries. Indonesia itself reported four positive citizens of the coronavirus.

One Indonesian citizen was infected in Singapore, and three others were crews of cruises that were being quarantined in the waters of Yokohama, Japan.

However, the Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Health Program, Michael Ryan, said they had not yet determined the spread of the coronavirus as a pandemic. The reason is that they have not seen transmission outside of China occur widely. (T/RE1)

