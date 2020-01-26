Death Toll of Corona Virus Increases to 56 Victims

Jakarta, MINA – The government of Hubei, China, revealed the death toll from the corona virus outbreak increased to 56 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the number of infected cases is approaching 2,000 people.

As quoted from CNNIndonesia, there are 13 victims died in Hubei recorded in the latest death case, while one victim died in Shanghai. It is the first case of death in Shanghai due to the corona virus.

Totally, 52 people died in Hubei, two died in Central Henan, one in northeastern Heilongjiang and one in northern Hebei.

Local health authorities reported 323 new cases of corona virus confirmed which first appeared in Wuhan in late December.

Until now, the Chinese Government launched 1,975 cases across the mainland. In China itself, the corona virus outbreak was declared an emergency.

President Xi Jinping warned that China faced a grave situation when the authorities struggled to overcome respiratory illnesses, which disrupted national Chinese New Year celebrations and an abundance of health cases in Hubei.

The corona virus transmission center occurred in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, with 7 new deaths and 46 cases of people infected.

At present, the Chinese Government is closing access in and out in more than 12 cities, including Wuhan in Hubei and carrying out quarantine efforts.

The unknown virus has also caused global concern. The virus which is similar to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) caused hundreds of deaths in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Hundreds of military doctors have been sent to Hubei and authorities rushed to build a special hospital to deal with the corona virus crisis.

In addition to spreading in China, the corona virus is rumored to have spread to the United States, France, Thailand, Malaysia, and most recently in Canada. (T/RE1)

