Death Toll of Cianjur Earthquake Reaches to 602 People

Cianjur, MINA – The Cianjur Regency Government (Pemkab), West Java, noted that the number of earthquake victims who died increased to 602 people.

L”The Cianjur Regency Government has coordinated with the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). Based on data that has been collected and completed from 13 sub-districts affected by the earthquake, the number has increased to 602 people based on names and addresses,” said Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman on Wednesday according to a statement received by MINA.

Herman said the local government did not just release data on the death toll. However, based on the name and address according to the re-data collection that has been carried out. This is because many of the victims who died were not recorded for various reasons.

“I brought complete data from 13 sub-districts whose residents died, bringing to 602 people, according to names and addresses. The data after I asked the village through the RT/RW to re-collect data according to the name and address of the victim,” he said.

Herman said that the highest number of victims who died as a result of the earthquake were in Cugenang Subdistrict, as many as 397 people and the least in Mande, Haurwangi, Sukaresmi and Cikalongkulon Subdistricts where only one person died as a result of the earthquake each.

“The regency government has coordinated with BNPB regarding the addition of the data, so that there is no need to debate the differences in the latest data. The data on the victims who died have also been reported to the Ministry of Social Affairs so that the families left behind can receive spiritual funds,” he said.

He explained that stage one of the funeral money has been handed over to 122 heirs and 480 others are still in the process.

“We will continue to update the data on victims who died from the Cianjur earthquake,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)