Covid-19 Cases in Indonesia Increases by 30,156, Daily Deaths 322 People

Jakarta, MINA – Confirmation of positive Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 30,156 cases on Saturday. Thus, the accumulation of Covid-19 in Indonesia since the beginning of the pandemic has recorded 5,723,858 cases.

From the accumulation, a total of 5,073,522 people recovered (an increase of 46,669) and 149,918 people died (an increase of 322). Thus, it was quoted from CNN Indonesia.

The Task Force also noted that currently there are 500,418 active cases. The figure was down 16,835 from the day before.

In addition, there are a total of 25,385 suspected Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the number of specimen examinations reached 400,150 samples at health laboratories throughout Indonesia whose data was collected by the Task Force as of 12.00 p.m today.

In the midst of a surge in Covid-19 cases, President Joko Widodo ordered his staff to accelerate the delivery of the corona virus vaccine to the public. He believes vaccination is one of the keys to reducing the level of the pandemic to endemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) ️