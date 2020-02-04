Coronavirus Killed 425 People in China

Wuhan, MINA – The Chinese National Health Commission noted 64 people in Hubei Province died by coronavirus infection on Tuesday, February 4. The total death toll increased to 414 in the central area of ​​its spread in Hubei and a total of 425 people throughout China.

The spread of coronavirus in a day in Hubei increased 2,345 and a total of 3,235 cases throughout China. Thus quoted from CNNIndonesia.

The Chinese government noted 10,990 patients with 576 others declared in critical condition were being treated in Hubei.

Worldwide, 20,400 outbreaks of the corona virus have spread in 26 countries.

The massive spread of coronavirus in the past two months overwhelmed the Chinese government with medical equipment and masks. At present the Chinese people are having difficulty getting masks because most factory workers are on Chinese New Year holiday.

The government of a number of major provinces in China, including Guangdong, requested that the central government help provide masks. Bearing in mind, the local government requires its citizens to wear masks.

The factory production capacity which normally reaches 20 million masks per day now only produces around 60 to 70 percent.

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry of China, Tian Yulong, it was the impact of the Chinese New Year holidays.

“What China needs right now is medical masks, protective clothing and safety glasses,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying.

A number of countries have now decided to ban Chinese citizens or other foreigners from entering their country. Their reason is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Until now, a number of countries such as the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and New Zealand issued the policy.

China actually criticized the policy. Moreover, WHO states that such a thing is not necessary in handling coronavirus outbreaks. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)