Corona Electronic Guidelines Shown on Al Haram Mosque

Mecca, MINA – The Government of Saudi Arabia continues to take steps to anticipate the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19. Especially, related to safety and cleanliness in two holy mosques, the Nabawi Mosque and Al Haram Mosque.

As quoted from Bahrain News Agency on Thursday, March 5, the Saudi General Presidency at Al Haram Mosque and Nabawi Mosque also worked with the Saudi Ministry of Health to share health guidelines about coronavirus.

Including, guidelines to prevent infection and spread of the coronavirus. The health guidelines are displayed on an electronic screen in the Al Haram Mosque square.

The presidency has indeed stepped up its collaborative efforts with all government agencies to tackle the virus that was first discovered in Wuhan, China. It is to ensure the safety of visitors of the two holy mosques.

Previously, the Saudi government even set a policy to temporarily close Umra activities and prohibit the entry of visitors, both Umra visas and tourism visas. The Saudis also equipped 25 hospitals throughout the Kingdom to deal with coronavirus infections that might be detected.

Increasing efforts to prevent Corona infections were made especially after the first case of the virus was reported by the Saudis last Monday.

As quoted from Arab News, the infected patient in Saudi has a history of having traveled to Iran via Bahrain via King Fahd Causeway. The man is now quarantined and all those he has contact with are also tested. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)