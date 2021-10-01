Clashes Between Palestinian Citizens and Israeli Occupation in Bab Al-Zawiya in the Center of Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Clashes erupted between citizens and the Israeli occupation forces, today on Friday, in the Bab al-Zawiya area in the center of Hebron.

As quoted from Wafa that clashes erupted between the young men and the occupation forces stationed at the military checkpoint at the entrance to Al-Shuhada Street, then they stormed the city center, and fired sound bombs at citizens and shops in Bab Al-Zawiya, the commercial center of Hebron city, which caused their closure.

On the other hand, dozens of people performed Friday prayers inside the solidarity tent with the prisoner on hunger strike for 72 days, Miqdad Al-Qawasmeh (24 years), at Ibn Rushd roundabout in the center of Hebron, and demanded the immediate release of him and all prisoners, holding the occupation government fully responsible for the lives of the prisoners.

The prisoner, Qawasmeh, is in Kaplan Hospital, inside the 48 lands, in a serious health condition, according to his lawyer.

It is noteworthy that he has been detained since January 2021, and he is a former prisoner who was arrested several times, and spent a total of about four years between sentences and administrative detention in the occupation prisons. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)