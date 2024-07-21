Civilians of Yemen Killed, Wounded in Massive Israeli Strike

Sana’a, MINA – Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes on Hodeidah in Western Yemen on Saturday, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, following a drone attack on Tel Aviv the previous day, Palestine Chronicle reported.

According to the American website Axios, an Israeli official stated that the raid was coordinated with the United States and the international coalition to counter attacks by Yemen’s Ansarallah group.

Media linked to the Ansarallah reported that the strikes targeted oil refining facilities in the port of Hodeidah.

Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of the Ansarallah media authority, told Al-Jazeera that the Israeli attacks in Hodeidah led to a massive fire at the main port, considering that civilian, not military, targets were hit.

Ansarallah-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported casualties from the Israeli airstrikes on oil storage facilities in Hodeidah’s port. The channel mentioned that the power station and electricity fuel tanks in Hodeidah were also targeted.

Yemeni activists shared footage of a large fire at a site believed to be fuel tanks in Hodeidah’s port following the Israeli bombing.

Ansarallah spokesperson Mohammed Abdul Salam condemned the Israeli aggression on civilian facilities, asserting that the attacks aimed at pressure Yemen to stop supporting Gaza. He stated that this aggression would only strengthen Yemeni’s resolve in supporting Gaza.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the group’s Supreme Political Council, threatened retaliatory operations against Israel, describing the conflict as part of the broader battle for Palestine.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas denounced the Israeli strikes on Yemen, expressing solidarity with the Yemeni people and the Ansarallah group, and mourning the casualties.

According to Axios, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had informed his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, of the planned response to the Ansarallah drone attack that killed an Israeli citizen. Gallant emphasized that Israel would continue to strike Ansarallah targets as necessary.

For its part, Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Security Cabinet approved the attack on Yemen, with officials stating that the Yemeni group attacks had crossed red lines. The Israeli army indicated that no changes to internal front instructions were necessary at this time.

The Ansarallah claimed responsibility for the drone attack on Tel Aviv on Friday, with military spokesman Yahya Saree stating that their ‘Jaffa’ drone could evade radar detection and that they have a list of targets in Israel.

In solidarity with Gaza, the Ansarallah have attacked Israel-linked cargo ships across several bodies of water, including the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)