Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Resume Gaza Strikes Amid Ceasefire Efforts

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – Israeli airstrikes once again rocked northern Gaza in the early hours of Friday, local time. Large explosions lit up the skies over the Gaza Strip, as captured in video footage taken from southern Israel by the Associated Press news agency.

The strikes occurred amidst an ongoing Israeli military campaign, despite intensive diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israeli military aggression since October 7, 2023, has now exceeded 57,000 people. More than half of those casualties are women and children.

“Casualties continue to mount every day. Homes are destroyed, families are torn apart, and children are orphaned,” read a brief statement from Gaza’s health authorities.

Although ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas are reportedly nearing an agreement, there is still no certainty as to when a peace deal will actually materialize. Meanwhile, attacks continue, and civilians remain the primary victims in the prolonged conflict, which has now lasted for nearly 21 months.

Gaza residents have expressed despair over the continuously deteriorating conditions. Many have lost their homes, relatives, and access to basic necessities like clean water and medical services.

This renewed Israeli aggression has drawn condemnation from various international parties, who are calling for an end to the violence and the protection of civilians. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

