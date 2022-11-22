Cianjur Earthquake: 252 People Died, 377 Injured

Cianjur, MINA – Cianjur Regency Government updated data on victims of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake. The Cianjur Regency Government uploaded data on the current death toll of 252 people.

This was conveyed through the official social media account @diskominfocianjur. The Cianjur Regency Government uploaded an infographic about victim data and damage after being rocked by a M 5.6 earthquake on Monday.

The information conveyed through the infographic describes the current death toll from the Cianjur earthquake as many as 252 people. Then, the victims of the earthquake who are still being searched for are 31 people.

The injured victims reached 377 people and as many as 7,060 residents were displaced.

In the infographic, the written data source comes from the Cianjur BPBD.

“Data collection is currently ongoing… Please pray for Cianjur,” said the statement in the upload, as seen, Tuesday.

In addition to the victim data, the Cianjur Regency Government conveyed that 10 locations were affected by the earthquake, namely Cianjur, Karang Tengah, Warungkondang, Cilaku, Gekbrong, Cugenang, Cibeber, Sukaluyu, Sukaresmi, and Pacet.

Meanwhile, material losses were recorded by the Cianjur BPBD, namely 2,834 houses were damaged, 5 places of worship were damaged, 13 educational facilities were damaged, 10 offices and buildings were damaged, 5 health facilities were damaged, one kiosk was damaged, two bridges were affected, and two roads were affected. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)