Chinese Companies Begin to Explore Lithium in Afghanistan

Beijing, MINA -Representatives from five Chinese companies have arrived in Afghanistan on special visas to explore the country’s estimated $1 trillion lithium resources, Chinese state media reported.

Officials are visiting the site to explore the extraction of metals, a critically rare resource used in batteries and other technologies deemed critical to tackling the climate crisis, according to the Global Times, Anadolu Agency reported.

Exploration for the mineral comes amid risks as the interim government in Afghanistan tries to consolidate power.

Yu Minghui, China director of the China-Arab Economic and Trade Promotion Committee, said special visas were available after coordinating with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines.

According to Yu, Chinese company officials “are concerned about basic guarantees of security and social order in Afghanistan.”

“Some believe friendly relations between China and Afghanistan are conducive to the operations of Chinese companies,” Yu said.

China has been the main backer of the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan after US troops left in August and has since proven to be the biggest contributor to humanitarian aid. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)