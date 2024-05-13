Over 300 People Died Due to Flash Floods in Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA — Over 300 people were dead due to heavy rain and flash floods that hit the northern and northwestern regions of Afghanistan, according to the UN Food Program on Saturday.

“Flash floods hit Afghanistan, killing more than 300 people in Baghlan and destroying more than 1,000 homes,” said the UN Food Program in X, Anadolu Agency reported.

“This is one of many floods over the past few weeks, due to very heavy rainfall,” he added.

The spokesman for the Taliban who control the government in that country, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that heavy rain caused flooding in four provinces, destroyed 2,500 to 3,000 houses, killed hundreds of livestock, and damaged roads and other infrastructure.

“Rescue teams have reached all affected areas. “They have taken the injured to hospital by helicopter, because the roads were closed due to heavy flooding,” he said.

The Taliban government sent rescue and aid teams from Kabul and other provinces.

“We ask all Afghans to come forward and help the victims of the floods, which caused severe damage and destroyed entire villages in some areas,” said Mujahid.

Last month, at least 70 people were killed and dozens more injured due to heavy rains and floods in various regions of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s neighboring country, Pakistan, was also hit by rain and floods that killed nearly 100 people and injured 89 others in April. (T/RE1/P2)

