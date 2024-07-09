Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan

President Jokowi accompanied by Chief of Staff Pramono Anung during the dispatch of humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to victims of natural disasters in Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan. (Photo: Presidential Secretariat/Seno)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) dispatched humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to victims of natural disasters in Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan.

“We know that on May 24, 2024, a devastating landslide occurred in Enga Province, Papua New Guinea. In October 2023, there was also an earthquake disaster in Afghanistan that caused many casualties and refugees,” Jokowi said at the aid dispatch event at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta on Monday.

The Indonesian government through the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) sent various types of humanitarian aid to Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan. The President stated that the assistance provided ranged from medicines, supplementary food, to sanitation devices.

“Hopefully, this aid can help alleviate our brothers and sisters in Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan, and help them recover soon,” he said.

To the delegates carrying the aid, Jokowi conveyed a message for this humanitarian mission to proceed as effectively as possible. On the other hand, the President also requested the delegates to ensure their health and safety during their mission.

Meanwhile, in a separate occasion, Head of BNPB Suharyanto said that the distribution of aid is planned to be carried out using commercial and cargo aircraft.

“We will directly distribute them using two aircraft, one Garuda A330 Airbus passenger plane, and another cargo plane,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)