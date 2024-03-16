UNSC Extends Mandate for Assistance in Afghanistan

Kaboul, MINA – The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday unanimously extended a mandate for an assistance mission in Afghanistan for one year, Anadolu Agency reports.

The resolution extends the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2025.

The resolution urges “all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, including relevant authorities as needed, as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.”

The 15-member Council also requested that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “reports to the Security Council every 3 months on the situation in Afghanistan and the implementation of UNAMA’s mandate, including at the subnational level.”

UN representative for Afghanistan, Naseer Faiq, welcomed the extension of the mandate at the UNSC meeting.

“We hope the UN’s focus on political dialogue remains a priority alongside other aspects of UNAMA’s mandate,” he said.

The Taliban returned to rule Afghanistan in August 2021 after more than two decades of war.

The interim government set up by the group continues to impose numerous rules and policies, violating a range of fundamental rights of women and girls, including access to education.

The country is also facing hunger and the risk of malnutrition, poverty, a near-collapse of the national public health system and natural disasters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)