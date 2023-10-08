Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 2,000 People 

Herat, MINA – The death toll from the devastating earthquake in western Afghanistan on Sunday is estimated at 2,000 people, said a senior Taliban leader.

Suhail Shaheen, a Qatar-based Taliban spokesman, told Al Jazeera that rescue operations were underway for people trapped in the rubble following the 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Herat province.

Shaheen said there was an urgent need for tents, medical items and food in the affected areas, and he appealed to local businesses and NGOs to help people in need.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), strong earthquakes measuring 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 rocked the Afghan province. It said the epicenter of the quake was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of the city of Herat. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)