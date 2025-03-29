SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

sajadi Editor : Widi - 29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

2 Views

Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Yangon, MINA – The death toll from the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Myanmar on Friday has risen to 1,000, with over 2,300 people injured, according to state media reports on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported that 1,002 individuals have been confirmed dead, 2,376 injured, and 30 remain missing.

International aid efforts are intensifying as Myanmar and neighboring Thailand recover from the powerful quakes.

A China Eastern Airlines flight delivered vital aid, including medical supplies, tents, and blankets, to Myanmar. The flight, which landed at Yangon International Airport at 8:35 am on Saturday, carried 37 Chinese rescuers and five tons of relief materials.

Also Read: US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

India has also sent 15 tons of relief, including tents, sleeping bags, and medical equipment, while Russia dispatched two aircraft with 120 specialists to assist with recovery operations. The United Nations has allocated $5 million for earthquake relief and is assessing further needs.

In Thailand, 11 provinces were affected, with eight people reported dead and 101 missing after a skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed. In Myanmar, at least 50 mosques collapsed during Friday prayers, resulting in nearly 300 deaths.

Myanmar’s junta leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, visited the affected areas in Mandalay to oversee rescue operations, and in a rare move, called for international humanitarian assistance.

The earthquake, with a 7.7 magnitude, struck Myanmar’s Sagaing region, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

Also Read: Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 144, International Aid Requested

International solidarity continues as countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, Pakistan, and New Zealand offer aid to the disaster-stricken nation, which is already struggling with internal ethnic conflicts. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 28 Dead, 81 Trapped as Powerful Earthquakes Strike Myanmar, Thailand

TagChina disaster earthquake India International aid Mandalay Myanmar Myanmar Junta rescue efforts Russia Thailand UN

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Death Toll Rises to 1,000 After Devastating Earthquakes in Myanmar

  • 29 minutes ago
Asia

US Announces $73 Million in Assistance for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Shortage

  • 2 hours ago
Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 144, International Aid Requested

  • 6 hours ago
Asia

At Least 28 Dead, 81 Trapped as Powerful Earthquakes Strike Myanmar, Thailand

  • 19 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours

  • Wednesday, 26 March 2025 - 22:13 WIB
Asia

UN Seek $934.5 Million for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis in Bangladesh

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 22:32 WIB
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel Launches Ground Offensive in Northern Gaza as Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Europe

Hundreds Arrested in Turkey During Mass Protests Against Istanbul Mayor’s Detention

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 15:08 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Minister’s Remarks on Settlements

  • Monday, 24 March 2025 - 10:07 WIB
Indonesia

BMKG Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Several Indonesian Regions

  • Wednesday, 5 March 2025 - 13:55 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Indonesia

Baznas Brebes’ Z-Iftar: Boosting Local Businesses, Spreading Ramadan Blessings

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 11:10 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us