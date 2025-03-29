SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 144, International Aid Requested

Myanmar and Thailand Earthquake (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Bangkok, MINA – The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Myanmar has climbed to 144, with hundreds more injured, according to the country’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in a statement on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The earthquake, centered near Mandalay, also caused significant infrastructure damage, leading to fears that the casualty numbers may increase further.

In his televised address, Min Aung Hlaing reported that 732 people have been injured and urged for international aid to support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in the affected areas.

The earthquake, which struck Myanmar’s Sagaing region with a magnitude of 7.7, also had devastating effects across the border in Thailand.

At least six people were reported dead, and 117 others remain trapped or missing after a skyscraper in Bangkok collapsed.

The initial tremor was followed by another strong aftershock measuring 6.4 in magnitude, just 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

Rescue teams are working tirelessly in both countries to find survivors and provide assistance to the victims of this natural disaster. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

