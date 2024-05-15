Death Toll of Lava Floods and Landslides in West Sumatra Reaches 50

Padang, MINA – The government through the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) continues to search for and rescue victims affected by cold lava floods and landslides, which hit six districts and cities in West Sumatra.

Head of BNPB Suharyanto said that the number of people who died as a result of the disaster was recorded at 50 people, 27 people were missing, 37 people were injured, and 3,396 people were displaced.

“The details of the victims who died included 2 people in Padang Panjang City, 20 people in Agam Regency, 19 people in Tanah Datar Regency, 1 person in Padang City, 8 people in Padang Pariaman Regency,” said Suharyanto in his statement on Tuesday.

He also conveyed that the emergency management steps taken during this disaster included restoring land road access from the affected area with heavy equipment, cleaning up landslide material, evacuating victims, and coordinating with the relevant OPD.

“The data will continue to develop. To help find (victims) who are still missing, the heavy equipment must come in as quickly as possible because Basarnas has a golden time of 6×24 hours, we will continue to try to find it until we find it. If there are family members or heirs who ask to continue looking for it, we have to look for it. ,” said Suharyanto.

Apart from support in the search and rescue aspects of affected victims, the government is also making efforts to fulfill the basic needs of affected communities.

As of Monday afternoon, the delivery of logistical aid and evacuation of residents was still being carried out. Although, there are still places and routes that are still closed and isolated.

Suharyanto said aid deliveries were carried out using air and land routes using emergency bridges.

After the coordination meeting was held, BNPB also distributed initial operational funding assistance in the form of Ready-to-Use Funds (DSP) to local governments affected by the lava flood with a total amount of Rp3.2 billion.

Apart from that, logistical assistance was also provided in the form of refugee tents, family tents, basic necessities, ready-to-eat food, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, blankets, mattresses, alpon pumps, jendet lights, solar panel lights, portable toilets, tree saws and cleaning equipment. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)